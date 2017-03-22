House revolts against DeSoto county delegation

After torturing city officials for weeks to get acceptable tax bills to the House floor, DeSoto County representatives saw both bills defeated.
The two bills suffered overwhelming defeats Wednesday. It's extremely unusual for such local bills to be voted down, with legislators usually passing bills dealing with other members' districts nearly unchallenged.
Jeff Hale, a Republican from Nesbit, says fellow DeSoto House members have a habit of voting against their colleagues' local bills, and other representatives took revenge. Hale didn't present either of the bills.
One of the bills defeated would have extended Southaven's sales tax on restaurant meals. Southaven Alderman Joel Gallagher says the tax is essential for projects like a baseball field and senior center. Also failing was a bill to extend Horn Lake's tax on hotel stays.
