Waterloo officials look to replace expired parking rules

Waterloo officials are scrambling to pass a new parking ordinance after old rules expired and left the city with few limits on how people can park their vehicles.
City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer said code enforcement officers haven't been able to cite residents for parking on their lawns or having too many vehicles on one lot since the old rules expired in October, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier (http://bit.ly/2o4qLnm ) reported.
"There are no restrictions on recreational vehicles, no restrictions on parking on the grass or how much parking area you can have," Schroeder said. "All of that was covered under the previous addendum to the International Property Maintenance Code that lapsed."
The previous ordinance banned parking on grass and prevented more than 30 percent of a front yard from being paved as a parking area. It also limited the number of cars parked outdoors to four on a single property and prevented recreational vehicles from being parked long-term in a front drive.
During a work session Monday, City Planner Aric Schroeder proposed a new residential ordinance to City Council members. The proposal would ban parking on grass and would limit front-yard parking to a driveway no wider than the garage or curb cut, plus a 10-foot-wide extension.
Council members are expected to discuss the ordinance during a work session April 13.
