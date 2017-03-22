Bozeman city manager resigns at city commission's request

Bozeman's city manager has resigned at the City Commission's unanimous request.
Bozeman City Manager Chris Kukulski left his position on Tuesday after the commission voted to ask for him to step down. Deputy City Manager Chuck Winn will assume Kukulski's duties while the city negotiates a contract for an interim city manager.
Kukulski, who has been city manager since 2004, will be on paid voluntary leave until his last day, March 27.
The announcement of Kukulski's departure followed a closed-door session at Monday night's commission meeting.
Mayor Carson Taylor said Tuesday that Kukulski's departure was a mutual agreement.
