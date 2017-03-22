Wilmington mayor refunds right-turn-on-red camera tickets

Wilmington drivers ticketed by cameras for turning right on a red light last year could be getting their money back.
City officials on Tuesday announced it will refund more than 6,000 drivers who in the second half of 2016 paid camera-issued tickets for turning right on red.
Mayor Mike Purzycki says the roughly $800,000 refund is necessary because the city ignored a General Assembly mandate to either suspend the program or justify how ticketing drivers for the infraction made the streets safer.
Cameras will continue to issue tickets to those who drive straight through red lights. Purzycki says drivers who turn right on red lights without stopping could still be ticketed by police.
Officials say all ticketed vehicles were identified and citizens do not need to call about the refund.
Comments