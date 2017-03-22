More Politics News

March 22, 2017 10:52 AM

Bill: no discrimination due to climate change 'preferences'

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

A Republican lawmaker in Maine says the state should protect people from being discriminated against based on their personal opinions about climate change.

Rep. Larry Lockman of Amherst has introduced a bill that limits the attorney general's authority on such protected political speech. It would also prohibit Maine from favoring or disfavoring a person based on their "climate change policy preferences."

The bill also says the new rule would also apply to grants, contracts and employment.

Lockman's bill is scheduled for an April 6 hearing. It's called "An Act To Protect Political Speech and Prevent Climate Change Policy Profiling."

Lockman has a history of causing controversy. He dressed as a vampire outside a federal building in Bangor to protest the IRS, and once faulted liberals for assisting the AIDS epidemic.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos