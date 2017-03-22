Dallas hopes to offer municipal IDs to all residents

The mayor of Dallas says he hopes the city will be able to offer identification cards to all residents, including people living in the country illegally.
The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2nlv7th ) reports Mayor Mike Rawlings announced the city's plan to research identification cards on Tuesday. The IDs would include a resident's photo, name and address.
Rawlings' announcement coincided with the "Cities' Day of Immigration Action," an event organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Municipal identification cards assist immigrants who may need identification for municipal services, including cashing checks, seeking employment and obtaining a library card.
Rawlings hopes the city's new immigrant affairs office can help with his goal of involving Mexican immigrants in the economy. He says the identification cards would be a good starting point.
He plans to work with federal and state agencies to ensure that any Dallas resident ID complies with all laws.
