Charlotte schools switch book for elementary students

School officials in Charlotte have dropped plans to have some elementary school students read a book about a boy who likes to dress like a girl.
Former state lawmaker Charles Jeter, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' government liaison, sent a message to Republican lawmakers in Raleigh telling them the district would drop plans to have students read "Jacob's New Dress."
Local media outlets reported that some lawmakers had complained about plans to use the book in four elementary schools as part of an anti-bullying program.
Jeter says the students will instead read "Red: A Crayon's Story," a book about a red crayon that thinks of himself as blue.
Jeter says after a teacher complained about "Jacob's New Dress," he worked to find a solution to prevent state lawmakers from intervening.
"I wanted to reassure them that we had heard them and we were making that change," Jeter said.
An ordinance by Charlotte allowing people to use the public bathroom of the gender with which they identify prompted state lawmakers last year to pass a bill banning such local ordinances.
That legislation, known as HB 2, prompted criticism nationwide and led many artists to cancel appearances in North Carolina. The NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference also moved championship events out of the state because of the law.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is preparing to add sexual orientation and "gender identity/expression" to its policy on multiculturalism, along with things such as race, religion and national origin.
The proposed policy calls for the school district to "intentionally incorporate diversity throughout the curriculum, instruction and professional development."
Some families consider the move a welcoming affirmation of young people with nontraditional gender identities or sexual orientation who are more likely to be bullied and commit suicide.
"It gets our students, our faculty a way to be themselves and be protected," said Rodney Tucker, executive director of Charlotte's Time Out Youth program. The Welcoming Schools program, which includes "Jacob's New Dress" and "Red: A Crayon's Story" on its reading list, is designed to help elementary schools become "LGBTQ-inclusive" and "gender-expansive."
Other families see the policy as an attempt to teach values that conflict with their religious beliefs.
"The purpose of our elementary schools is to teach writing, reading and arithmetic, not to encourage boys to wear dresses," Tami Fitzgerald of the North Carolina Values Coalition said Tuesday. "These lessons found in the 'Jacob's New Dress' and 'My Princess Boy' and other transgender curriculum are not appropriate for any child whose parents support traditional family values."
Some school board members found out about the books this week.
"I am absolutely disappointed in the staff and with the administration and particularly with the superintendent for not informing us of this particular curriculum decision." CMS School Board member Rhonda Lennon said.
