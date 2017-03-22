Agent escapes injury when rocks thrown over border fence

Federal officials say a Border Patrol agent's vehicle was damaged but he escaped injury when being bombarded with rocks thrown over the fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Luis in southwestern Arizona.
Customs and Border Protection says the attack occurred Monday after the agent apprehended one person of two people who had illegally entered the country and was tracking the second as that person headed back to Mexico.
The agency says the agent was able to get back into his vehicle and leave the area when multiple rocks were thrown over the fence but that one of the rocks hit his vehicle's windshield.
