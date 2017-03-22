Additional water recharge efforts planned in Cochise County

Local governments and a conservation group plan new efforts to use runoff and treated wastewater to replenish the groundwater supply in Cochise County along the San Pedro River.
A joint announcement Tuesday by Cochise County and the Nature Conservancy says the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network plans two new additional recharge projects because two existing projects showed they're increasing groundwater supplies while protecting flows in the river.
Network members include the Nature Conservancy, Cochise County, the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District and the cities of Sierra Vista and Bisbee.
One of the two existing recharge projects is in Sierra Vista. The other is in Palominos, about 15 miles southeast of Sierra Vista.
The announcement of the new projects says they'll be located in the same two areas.
Comments