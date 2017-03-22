More Politics News

The Latest: Philadelphia's top prosecutor faces arraignment

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

The Latest on bribery and extortion indictment against Philadelphia's district attorney (all times local):

8 a.m.

Philadelphia's top prosecutor is due in federal court, where is charged with bribery and extortion.

Democratic District Attorney Seth Williams is scheduled to face a magistrate for arraignment on Wednesday.

Williams is accused of taking Caribbean trips, free flights and $9,000 in cash from an unnamed business owner who allegedly sought official favors.

Williams also is accused of misspending $20,000 meant for a relative's nursing home care.

The prosecutor admits he accepted more than $100,000 in gifts while in office. But his lawyer says Williams denies ever compromising a case and vows to fight the charges.

___

12:10 a.m.

Philadelphia's top prosecutor admits he accepted more than $100,000 in gifts while in office, but vows to fight charges that he promised help with any court cases in return.

A bribery and extortion indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses Democratic District Attorney Seth Williams of taking Caribbean trips, free flights and $9,000 in cash from an unnamed business owner who allegedly sought official favors.

Williams also is accused of misspending $20,000 meant for a relative's nursing home care.

The indictment caps a nearly two-year investigation into his financial affairs. Williams makes $175,000 in the top job but has said he ran into financial trouble after a divorce and while paying his daughters' private school tuition.

The defense says Williams denies ever compromising a case. He could be arraigned as early as Wednesday.

