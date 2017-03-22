More Politics News

March 22, 2017 7:59 AM

Biloxi to close 6 train crossings after deadly collision

The Associated Press
BILOXI, Miss.

The city council in Biloxi has approved a plan to close six railroad crossings in the city.

Biloxi had already been planning to close a half-dozen of its 29 railroad crossings before a CSX freight train hit a tour bus, killing four and injuring dozens on March 7. The crash focused more attention on the 29 crossings in the city.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nRc8EP ) the city councilors at a Tuesday meeting approved closing six of the crossings.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich said 29 rail crossings is "too many crossings for Biloxi."

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say a preliminary report on the crash that killed four Texas tourists should be ready within a few weeks.

