March 22, 2017 1:48 AM

Being New Zealand's leader has its perks _ like tuna fishing

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Being the leader of a small nation comes with its perks — like going tuna fishing.

In his farewell speech to lawmakers on Wednesday, former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key recounted the time he visited the Marshall Islands in 2013 for a meeting of Pacific leaders and managed to squeeze in some deep-sea fishing.

Key said then-U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron called him on a satellite phone to talk about Libya. But Cameron wondered what all the noise was in the background.

Don't worry, Key told him, we're fishing and I just caught a big tuna.

Key said there was a long silence before the British leader wistfully replied: "God, I wish I ran a small country."

Key was leader for eight years before resigning in December.

