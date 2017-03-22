2 bills call for paid leave for employees

Two lawmakers are behind bills calling for paid family leave.
Independent Rep. Owen Casas's conceptual bill would require employers to provide more time and flexibility to certain employees who become parents.
Democratic Rep. Mattie Daughtry's bill would create a paid family leave insurance program funded by employee contributions.
It would provide either two-thirds of a person's average weekly wage or 100 percent of the state's average weekly wage for up to six weeks in any 12-month period.
Employee contributions would be collected on a sliding scale based on wages.
The bills are set for a hearing Wednesday.
Maine allows 10 weeks of unpaid but job-protected leave during a 24-month period.
Maine also allows some workers to use up to 40 hours of earned paid leave to care for sick family members.
