March 21, 2017 10:37 PM

Radio host, former state GOP chair is charged with fraud

The Associated Press
DENVER

A radio host and former chairman of the Colorado Republican party has been charged with voter fraud and forgery.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/I4lBpP) 57-year-old Steve Curtis, who hosts "Wake Up!" on radio station 560AM, KLZ The Source, appeared in Weld County District Court on Tuesday.

Tyler Hill, a spokesman for the district attorney's office, says he can't discuss the details of the allegations, but a criminal complaint filed Feb. 1 says the forgery charge stems from the "intent to defraud" a woman on the 2016 general election mail-in ballot. Hill says the case stems from an investigation by the DA's office, following a probe by the Weld County clerk.

Curtis' attorney, Christopher Gregory, declined to comment Tuesday evening.

Curtis was the state's GOP chairman in the late 1990s.

