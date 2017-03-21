More Politics News

March 21, 2017 6:38 PM

House panel leaves protections for pool buyers intact

By BOB CHRISTIE and CLARICE SILBER Associated Press
PHOENIX

A 2002 law designed to protect homeowners from fly-by-night pool contractors will remain in place after pool builders rallied against the proposal that's part of Gov. Doug Ducey's push to repeal regulations.

The House Commerce Committee on Tuesday stripped Senate Bill 1116 of the provision repealing a requirement that pool builders collect money in stages as work is completed. The panel also removed a provision keeping the addresses of remodeling and repair contractors secret even if they worked out of their homes.

The pool industry was taken aback by the proposal and said they had not been consulted by the state agency proposing the change, the Registrar of Contractors. Pool builders pushed for payment schedules after homeowners across metro Phoenix were ripped off by companies that never completed their pools.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Politics & Government Videos