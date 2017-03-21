More Politics News

March 21, 2017 4:58 PM

Lawsuit: Bossier Parish routinely violates rights of poor

By CHEVEL JOHNSON Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A lawsuit accuses Bossier Parish's six state court judges of routinely ordering jail time for people charged with minor crimes who are unable to afford bail or an application fee for a public defender.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, contends the parish violates the constitutional rights of those too poor to pay predetermined bail amounts ranging from $100 to more than $1,000 per offense.

The lawsuit also names as a defendant Sheriff Julian Whittington, saying he has been ordered not to release arrestees too poor to afford a lawyer until they have paid a $40 application fee for a public defender.

Similar lawsuits have been filed criminal justice advocates in other parts of the state and nation, including New Orleans.

