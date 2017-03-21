Booker, Menendez raise concerns over PennEast gas pipeline

New Jersey's Democratic U.S. senators have written federal regulators with concerns over a proposed 120-mile, $1.2 billion pipeline to carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to their state.
Cory Booker and Bob Menendez want the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to thoroughly evaluate concerns over arsenic and threats to endangered species. The letter was made public Tuesday.
The senators say the Interior Department raised questions about "contradictory" statements PennEast made about the risk of arsenic in groundwater. They also say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked for further study on how the endangered bog turtle and Indiana bat will be affected.
PennEast spokeswoman Pat Kornick says the company shares concerns and is acting out of caution. A FERC spokeswoman says the letter hasn't been received.
A FERC environmental impact study is due in April.
Comments