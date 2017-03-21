New high-interest loan proposal emerges in Arizona Senate

A new proposal allowing payday lenders barred from Arizona following a 2008 voter initiative to offer a new high-interest loan product has emerged in the Senate.
The effort was revealed as an amendment to a bill set for an Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Proponents have been pushing high interest rate products for the past two years. This year's proposal is called a "Consumer Access Line of Credit" and carries a maximum annual interest rate of 164 percent for loans up to $2,500.
Last year's proposal was for "flex loans" with interest rates of about 200 percent a year.
Democrats have fiercely opposed giving what they call predatory lenders the green light to return to Arizona. Backers say the loans gives people without credit a way to get needed cash.
Comments