Faith-healing bill dies in Idaho Senate

The Idaho Senate has spiked a proposal seeking to tweak the state's laws allowing families to cite religious reasons for medical decisions without fear of being charged with neglect or abuse.
The proposal would have only amended Idaho's civil laws to make it easier for judges to get involved in faith-healing cases. The bill did not change the state's religious exemption regarding criminal charges, which is considered the most contentious part of the religious waiver.
However, despite the proposal being pitched as a compromise, criticism among lawmakers ranged from those who thought the bill didn't change enough while others thought the bill went too far.
The Senate voted 24-11 to kill the proposal on Tuesday.
Multiple children among members of the Followers of Christ — based in southwestern Idaho — have died from treatable conditions, including pneumonia and food poisoning.
Comments