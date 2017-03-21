UNC Health Care: Patient information may have been leaked

UNC Health Care has sent out a letter alerting its prenatal patients that their confidential medical information may have been shared with their home county by mistake.
On Monday, the University of North Carolina Health Care System sent letters to 1,300 patients who are thought to have completed "Pregnancy Home Risk Screening Forms" between April 2014 and February 2017.
The forms were used to collect personal information from Medicaid-eligible prenatal patients and were shared with patients' local health departments to connect them with support services.
But the system said a review of the obstetric clinic practices revealed that forms completed by women who were not eligible for Medicaid "may have been mistakenly sent to the county health department where they live."
Comments