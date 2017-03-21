More Politics News

March 21, 2017 12:25 PM

Mississippi legislator back after bypass surgery

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

The Mississippi House Education Committee chairman is back after bypass surgery.

Republican Rep. John Moore of Brandon underwent the surgery March 7 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The 62-year-old has been in the House since 1996.

His colleagues greeted him Tuesday in the chamber with whistles, cheers and a cowbell.

Moore thanked everyone who had sent him prayers and texts, even there though were too many to name individually, he said. He says he's still a long way from full recovery, but that so far, everything's going well.

