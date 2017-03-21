Witnesses testify St. Joseph inmate's botched escape

A Berrien County inmate kept hidden from sheriff's deputies his plan to escape the courthouse that led to a deadly shooting spree in July, even though fellow inmates knew of the plan.
The Herald Palladium (http://bit.ly/2mY8gSb ) obtained statements this month from other inmates and witnesses to Larry Gordon's shootings through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Records say Gordon wrestled a gun away from a court deputy July 11, whom he wounded, and killed two court officers before being fatally shot by other officers. A civilian Gordon held hostage was also wounded.
Gordon's attorney Joseph Fletch told detectives that Gordon was highly agitated before the shooting when learning he probably wouldn't receive a light sentence on numerous felony charges in exchange for providing information on other crimes.
Multiple inmates testified that they knew Gordon was planning an escape.
Comments