March 21, 2017 12:20 PM

Rhode Island bill would bar 'lallygagging' in left-hand lane

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island state lawmaker wants to outlaw what he calls "lallygagging" in the left-hand lane.

The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2o0iEs8 ) reports that Rep. Dennis Canario introduced legislation that would restrict the extreme left-hand lane of a multilane highway for passing slower vehicles only.

Drivers in that lane who aren't passing another vehicle would be violating the law.

The Portsmouth Democrat, a retired police officer, says slow vehicles in the left-hand lane can lead frustrated drivers to pass on the right, or even in the breakdown lane, endangering officers making traffic stops.

The bill has received a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee. No members of the public supported or opposed the bill.

He says similar laws exist in New York and Massachusetts.

