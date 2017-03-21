More Politics News

March 21, 2017 8:57 AM

Former Louisiana Rep. John Fleming to join HHS under Trump

The Associated Press
MINDEN, La.

Former Louisiana Congressman John Fleming is going to be working for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2nO2eUk ) reports that former U.S. Rep John Fleming says he has accepted a job as deputy assistant secretary for health technology within the department.

Fleming says his role will be focused on finding ways to improve how physicians use technology to practice medicine. His start date hasn't been announced.

The 65-year-old Republican from Minden missed the runoff last fall in the Senate race to succeed Sen. David Vitter. John Kennedy, the Republican state treasurer at the time, ultimately won the seat.

Officials say Fleming will report directly to his former congressional colleague, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, at least for now. The two positions between them remain unfilled.

