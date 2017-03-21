More Politics News

March 21, 2017 7:43 AM

Ankeny council opts out of Polk County minimum wage hike

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

The Ankeny City Council has voted to opt out of the Polk County minimum wage hike.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2nNyreC ) that the council voted 4-1 Monday to keep the city at the state minimum wage of $7.25. In October county supervisors voted to increase the wage in Polk County to $10.75 an hour by January 2019. The first increase to $8.75 an hour is scheduled to take effect April 1.

The Iowa House has approved and sent to the Senate a measure that would ban local governments from raising the minimum wage. If signed into law, the measure would roll back minimum wage increases already approved in Polk, Johnson, Wapello and Linn counties.

