March 21, 2017 6:59 AM

Baltimore council passes $15 minimum wage bill

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

The Baltimore City Council has voted to raise the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Media outlets report that the council voted 11-3 to approve the measure on Monday.

The vote sends the bill to Mayor Catherine Pugh, who hasn't said whether she will sign it. Spokesman Anthony McCarthy says she'll make a decision "within the next few days."

Twelve votes would be needed to override a mayoral veto. Councilman Brandon Scott, a supporter of the legislation, was traveling overseas.

Maryland's current minimum wage is $8.75. The bill would raise the minimum wage in the city gradually to reach $15 an hour by 2022, although businesses with fewer than 50 employees would have until 2026 to phase in the increase. The increase wouldn't apply to employees younger than 21.

