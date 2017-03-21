Trump's budget plan would impact Shenandoah Valley airport

President Donald Trump's spending plan would eliminate funding that supports commercial air service at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
The president's proposal recommends eliminating the Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes commercial service to rural airports that otherwise wouldn't receive it.
WVIR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mJ6MJM ) that a nearly $3.8 million subsidy supports Via Air's new jet service to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida, from the airport in Weyers Cave.
The program has long been a target of conservatives who say the subsidies are too expensive for the relatively small number of passengers served.
Airport officials tell the station that severe cuts or elimination of the program have been proposed before, so they're waiting to see how the budget shapes up in Congress.
