Police: Stabbing victim dies after walking into NYPD station

Authorities in New York City say a 66-year-old man has died after being stabbed multiple times and walking into a police station.
New York Police Department officials say the man was at an intersection in Manhattan when he was stabbed in the chest and back around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the man walked into the nearby Midtown South police station on West 35th Street for help.
Authorities say the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The man's name is being withheld until his family is notified.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators say they believe the man knew his attacker. An investigation is continuing.
