County grants will help Phoenix with drainage infrastructure

Phoenix will use multiple Maricopa County grants to construct five local infrastructure projects focused on storm water drainage.
The five Flood Control District of Maricopa County grants will allow the city to work on local drainage improvements in the area. Officials say the $1 million in grants will help the city keep local communities safe from flooding.
Phoenix will partner with the flood control district on the construction starting in 2018.
The projects were selected from more than 700 flood hazard mitigation needs throughout the city. The flood control district chose project locations based on data about storm events, damage estimates, flood frequency and prior maintenance activities.
