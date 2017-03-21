Ban aimed at electronics in cabins of some US-bound flights

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips