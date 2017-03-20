Arkansas Senate advances 'sex selection' abortion ban

The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure imposing fines and prison time on doctors who perform abortions that are based solely on whether a woman wants to have a boy or girl.
The Senate passed the bill Monday on a 30-3 vote, moving the state closer toward adopting a "sex-selection" ban that opponents say is unconstitutional.
If the proposal becomes law, doctors who violate the ban could face up to a year in prison and up to a $2,500 fine, as well as civil penalties. Seven other states have similar abortion bans in effect .The bill heads back to the House to consider an amendment.
Comments