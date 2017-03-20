More Politics News

March 20, 2017 7:55 PM

Arkansas Senate advances 'sex selection' abortion ban

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure imposing fines and prison time on doctors who perform abortions that are based solely on whether a woman wants to have a boy or girl.

The Senate passed the bill Monday on a 30-3 vote, moving the state closer toward adopting a "sex-selection" ban that opponents say is unconstitutional.

If the proposal becomes law, doctors who violate the ban could face up to a year in prison and up to a $2,500 fine, as well as civil penalties. Seven other states have similar abortion bans in effect .The bill heads back to the House to consider an amendment.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos