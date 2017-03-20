More Politics News

March 20, 2017 6:37 PM

Snyder appoints new Detroit judge who lost 2016 election

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A candidate who lost an election for Detroit's 36th District Court is getting his robe another way.

Gov. Rick Snyder says he's appointing Christopher Blount to a vacancy on the city court. In November, Blount finished third in a race for two seats at 36th District Court.

The court's chief judge is Nancy Blount, who was formerly married to Christopher Blount's grandfather.

The governor describes Blount as a "high energy individual" who is committed to public service.

The Detroit court is one of the busiest in the country. It handles misdemeanors, traffic violations and certain civil lawsuits. It's also the first stop for anyone charged with a felony.

