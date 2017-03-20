Report on jails holding immigrants singles out Travis County

The Travis County sheriff's office is questioning a Trump administration report highlighting local jails refusing to turn over undocumented immigrants to federal agents.
The report released Monday has a list of 206 cases of immigrants released from custody over agents' objections over a week. Roughly two-thirds are from Travis County, which includes Austin.
Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez took office this year after pledging not to comply with most federal detainers on immigrants facing deportation. A spokesman for her office, Major Wes Priddy, says Travis County's numbers appear higher than normal because the report includes the day Hernandez's new policy went into effect, and immigration officials knew in advance which detainers would be rejected.
Priddy says it's "ironic" that Travis County was singled out for volunteering information to federal officials.
