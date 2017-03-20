Los Angeles moves to prevent flooding in area near aqueduct

The threat of destructive flooding from the Sierra Nevada snowpack that feeds the Los Angeles Aqueduct led Mayor Eric Garcetti to declare an emergency Monday.
The action clears the way for the Department of Water and Power to spend up to $500 million to respond to what it described as a threat to public health and safety and to protect infrastructure and the environment. The agency can spend the money without jumping through bureaucratic hoops.
"Because this climate event has been as dramatic as it was, we know that while natural disasters sometimes are not in our power to mitigate, this one is, especially if we act now," Garcetti said. "We don't want lives to be upended, families hurt, jobs lost because we waited too long and did not take action."
The aqueduct runs hundreds of miles south from the arid Owens Valley to Los Angeles and can provide enough water to the city in a wet year. Near-record snow this winter following five years of drought, however, was projected to provide twice the amount of water the city needs.
That could overwhelm the channel and flood the sparsely populated area at the foot of the eastern Sierra about 200 miles north, so DWP is using aqueduct water to replenish local aquifers and emptying reservoirs to create more capacity.
A huge amount of water will end up in Owens Lake, which dried up when the city channeled its water source into the aqueduct more than 100 years ago after furtively buying up water rights in the area to feed the growing metropolis.
The dried lake bed has become a major source of air pollution in the area and DWP is required by court settlements dampen it to control unhealthy dust.
The abundant water will also mean that cattle ranchers and other farmers in the valley get a full supply to irrigate pastures after some got no water last year.
