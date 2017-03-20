More Politics News

March 20, 2017 2:07 PM

Higher premiums trigger decline in Arizona insurance signups

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
PHOENIX

A doubling of individual health insurance premiums in Arizona for 2017 triggered a sharp decline in Affordable Care Act signups among people who don't qualify for tax credits that offset their costs.

An analysis by a University of Arizona health insurance expert of data released by the federal government shows a 23 percent decrease in enrollment by that group. Dr. Daniel Derksen's analysis shows the number of people buying insurance who qualify for the tax credits rose by more than 3 percent.

Overall, Arizona saw a 3.3 percent enrollment decline in marketplace plans that are a key component of former President Barack Obama's heath care law, to about 196,000 people.

Nationally, the number who chose plans during open enrollment declined about 4 percent, from 12.7 million to 12.2 million people.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Politics & Government Videos