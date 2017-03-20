More Politics News

March 20, 2017 12:33 PM

Trump to meet Iraqi premier as anti-IS policy takes shape

By VIVIAN SALAMA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Iraq's prime minister as he works to shape his policy for defeating the Islamic State group.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's first visit to Washington since Trump's inauguration comes as the new U.S. president gears up to host a 68-nation meeting focused on advancing the fight against the militant group.

But despite his promises of a no-holds-barred strategy and to eradicate "radical Islamic terrorism," Trump has not yet proposed a new approach or tactics in Afghanistan or Iraq.

It also remains to be seen to what extent Trump will commit to efforts to rebuild war-torn Iraq.

The administration has proposed deep cuts to international organizations and diplomatic missions.

