Emergency responders in 8 SD counties get protective vests

A federal grant will provide bulletproof vests for emergency responders in eight southeastern South Dakota counties.
Minnehaha County emergency manager Lynn DeYoung tells the Argus Leader the world is changing and there are different emerging threats. Emergency responders have dealt with two high-profile shooting cases in the area recent years.
In 2015, emergency responders were at Sioux Steel in Lennox where there was a fatal workplace shooting. That same year, a Harrisburg High School student was arrested after shooting his principal.
The Argus Leader says the counties receiving the bulletproof vests through a Homeland Security grant are Minnehaha, Lincoln, Union, Clay, McCook, Turner, Moody and Lake.
