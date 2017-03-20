Ex-Johnstown Tribune-Democrat reporter Frank Sojak has died

Frank Sojak, a former veteran reporter at The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat has died. He was 65.
The newspaper (http://bit.ly/2nVyAf80 ) reported Sojak's death on Monday. Sojak died of complications from a chest tumor on Sunday.
Sojak was hired as a copy boy in 1969 before moving into the composing room and later a reporter, a job he held more than 30 years before retiring in March 2015.
Sojak also served as a volunteer firefighter in nearly Upper Yoder Township, but was best known for finding the human aspect of the stories he covered. He handled the newspaper's "Person of the Week" feature for 20 years.
Sojak is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann; their son, Ryan and daughter-in-law, Dawn; and two grandchildren.
The Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
