Westchester County bans flying drones near prison

Officials in Westchester County have banned flying drones near the county jail as a security measure.
The Journal News reports (http://lohud.us/2nqGdNV ) that the Westchester County Board of Legislators unanimously approved the law March 6. The new legislation outlaws flying drones within 1,000 feet of the county jail in Valhalla.
Officials say the law is designed to prevent people from dropping contraband to inmates. A drone was used in a 2015 incident where a machine delivered heroin and other drugs to inmates in an Ohio prison. The drop eventually led to a fight. A drone was also used in a failed handgun and narcotic drop in Maryland.
Those who break the law will face a penalty and a fine. Second time offenders can be charged with a misdemeanor.
