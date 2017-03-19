Elder abuse, sunscreen, sick days on tap at Legislature

Hawaii lawmakers are tackling elder abuse, sunscreen worries and employee sick days in the upcoming week.
They will hear a bill Monday to make exploiting elderly patients a felony. They also will consider a program to give up to $70 a day in vouchers for senior care.
A bill requiring the University of Hawaii to study the effect of sunscreens on coral reefs will be heard Tuesday.
The same day, a measure that would make employers provide sick days to workers also will be debated, along with a proposal to allow family leave.
Lawmakers could require state buildings to provide recycling bins in a bill to be heard Wednesday.
Senators will take up a resolution Friday urging the governor to develop a plan to double local food production by 2020.
