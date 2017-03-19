More Politics News

March 19, 2017 6:30 PM

Elder abuse, sunscreen, sick days on tap at Legislature

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ Associated Press
HONOLULU

Hawaii lawmakers are tackling elder abuse, sunscreen worries and employee sick days in the upcoming week.

They will hear a bill Monday to make exploiting elderly patients a felony. They also will consider a program to give up to $70 a day in vouchers for senior care.

A bill requiring the University of Hawaii to study the effect of sunscreens on coral reefs will be heard Tuesday.

The same day, a measure that would make employers provide sick days to workers also will be debated, along with a proposal to allow family leave.

Lawmakers could require state buildings to provide recycling bins in a bill to be heard Wednesday.

Senators will take up a resolution Friday urging the governor to develop a plan to double local food production by 2020.

