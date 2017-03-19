Schumer says Trump budget slashes NYC anti-terror funding

Sen. Charles Schumer is claiming the New York Police Department would lose nearly $200 million in anti-terror and disaster response funding under President Donald Trump's proposed budget.
The Democratic senator Sunday vowed to fight the cuts, saying the budget is like "punch in the gut" for the NYPD.
Schumer says the budget includes $700 million in cuts to programs such as the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Urban Area Security Initiative. He says New York City continues to be the number one target for terrorism in the United States and federal anti-terror funds to the city "should be increased, not decreased."
The Republican president's $1.15 trillion budget proposal slashes many domestic programs to make room for more defense spending and a down payment on a border wall.
Comments