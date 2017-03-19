Massachusetts ACLU to outline state legislative agenda

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts is heading to Beacon Hill to outline its legislative goals.
The organization is calling on state lawmakers to push back against what it describes as the "forces of racism, sexism and anti-immigrant sentiment unleashed by the 2016 presidential election."
The group said elected officials have to acknowledge new threats to the country's democracy and support fundamental freedoms, including defending immigrants and supporting criminal justice, equality and reproductive freedom.
ACLU officials will unveil their agenda Monday at the Statehouse.
One bill would require a warrant for the government to access information about a person's use of their cellphone and computer.
Another would bar the state from participating in any registration system based on religion, national origin or other protected identity.
