Rhode Island sheriffs division looking for new recruits

The Rhode Island Division of Sheriffs is looking for new recruits, especially people from diverse backgrounds.
Chief Sheriff David DeCesare says officials are hoping to attract a large pool of candidates with a recruitment drive for a new six-week sheriffs training academy.
DeCesare says they are looking for men and women who reflect the communities the sheriffs' division serves. He says the academy helps them find people who have the intelligence, emotional stability and physical stamina to be a sheriff.
Sheriffs provide security in the state's court system, transport inmates, serve court summonses and perform other duties.
