Trial set Monday for 2 men shot by Olympia officer in 2015

Two men who were shot and injured by an Olympia police officer in 2015 are to stand trial Monday for assault.
The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/hIfvH9) that Bryson Chaplin and Andre Thompson are charged in Thurston County Superior Court with assaulting Olympia police officer Ryan Donald.
Prosecutors declined to criminally charge the officer and a review board found he did not violate department policies. The May 21, 2015 shooting set off a series of protests in the state capital. The half-brothers are black, and the officer is white.
Donald encountered the men as he responded to a report that two men carrying skateboards tried to steal beer from a grocery store. Donald reported he was being assaulted with a skateboard before the shooting.
The suspects' mother, Crystal Chaplin, says the process has been stressful and emotional but her family has stayed strong since the shooting.
