Town, county to preserve historic Bluffton carriage house

The town of Bluffton and Beaufort County are working together to preserve one of the town's oldest structures.
The Island Packet reports (http://bit.ly/2n3F79X) the town and county will buy a plot of land where the Squire Pope Carriage House sits, overlooking the May River.
Documents with the Bluffton Historical Preservation Society show the carriage house was built around 1850 and served as part of a summer home for "Squire" William Pope, a Hilton Head Island plantation owner and state lawmaker.
The town and the county recently approved the $1.5 million purchase. The agreement splits the costs evenly, with the town taking on the primary responsibility for upkeep.
Comments