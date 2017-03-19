Excluded judge candidate lands court date

A candidate for Louisiana's 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal is getting a day in court after a judge ruled she lacked the required legal experience to run for the state's second-highest court.
Vanessa Waguespack Anseman's appeal of that decision will be heard at 10 a.m. Monday at the 3rd Circuit in Lake Charles — the court she hopes to join.
The Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2n3QHSP) Anseman is vying for the seat vacated by former Appeal Court Judge Jimmy Genovese, who won election to the Supreme Court in November.
Anseman is joined by two other Republican competitors from Lafayette Parish for the March 25 election: Susan Theall, a former family court judge, and attorney Candyce Perret.
The Court of Appeal, Division B, seat covers cases from eight Acadiana parishes.
State District Judge Alonzo Harris said from the bench Monday that if Anseman's appeal is unsuccessful, in early votes cast would be voided.
St. Landry Assistant District Attorney Donald Richard contended that even under the best case, Anseman fell 20 days shy of what he said was the required 10 years of eligibility to practice law required by the state.
Anseman contends that she was admitted to the State Bar in 2003, and that the law does not require 10 years of actual practice but only a minimum of at least 10 years since her admission date.
Comments