More Politics News

March 19, 2017 9:27 AM

Evansville mayor works on plan for baseball stadium repairs

The Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Evansville's mayor says he's working on a plan to pay for needed repairs to the city's 102-year-old baseball stadium.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. owns Bosse Field and has sought state permission for a property tax increase raising about $300,000 a year. School district officials say the stadium needs $1.5 million in upgrades, including a new electrical system, lights and roof.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke tells the Evansville Courier & Press (http://bit.ly/2myHOxF ) he's looking for a revenue source without a tax increase. He says he hopes to present his proposal within the next couple weeks.

Bosse Field is home to the independent league Evansville Otters, along with hosting high school games and other events. It also was a filming site for the 1992 film "A League of Our Own."

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos