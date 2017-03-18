Ogden officers cleared in suspect shooting, video released

Two Ogden police officers who were connected to a fatal shooting in February have been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Ogden Police Lt. Danielle Croyle said Friday that the two officers involved in the Feb. 22 shooting of 25-year-old Bartolo Justice Sambrano were determined to have used necessary force.
Police say Sambrano and another man had been prowling cars before they were confronted by the officers.
In body camera videos also released Friday, Sambrano can be seen running from police inside a parking structure. At one point, he turns around and points a handgun at the officers. One officer's body camera shows him firing several shots in response.
Sambrano was declared dead at the scene.
