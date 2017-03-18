Tester at town hall: Keep up federal land and water funds

Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester says democracy in the U.S. is being tested right now and constituents should contact elected officials on important issues including public lands and the federal budget.
Tester spoke at a town hall meeting in Helena on Friday.
The Helena Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2mDM51M ) Tester spent much of the meeting talking about public lands. Tester recently introduced a bill to permanently fund the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which offers grants for recreation and conservation.
Tester says President Donald Trump's proposed budget would cut the fund in half.
But Tester says he remains hopeful that former Montana congressman and newly appointed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will push for the funding.
