Ball man gets nearly 2 years for stealing VA benefits

Federal prosecutors say a 51-year-old Ball man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing more than $100,000 in Veterans Affairs benefits from a dead woman's bank account.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release, said U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced Tracy Marler on Thursday for one count of theft of government property. He was also ordered to pay $101,250 in restitution.
Marler was found guilty Dec. 13. Evidence at trial revealed that from Feb. 25, 2008 through April 30, 2014, Marler withdrew the money from a joint account he held with the woman who was receiving benefits on behalf of her deceased husband. After she died, he continued to receive her VA benefit payments to which he was not entitled.
Comments